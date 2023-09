McConnell says “the number one priority” for Americans, according to fellow republicans is “providing assistance for the Ukrainians to defeat the Russians” 🤡 🌎

Can you let me know below whether “providing assistance for the Ukrainians to defeat the Russians” is actually your… pic.twitter.com/oaBnJs2Ub8

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 27, 2023