AOC’s ‘Squad’ spending on private security revealed

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other ‘Squad’ members collectively spent more than $325,000 on private security in 2021, according to a new Fox News Digital report based on Federal Election Commission (CDC) records.

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush led the spending, dropping approximately $200,000 last year in private security costs, more than $65,000 of which was spent in the fourth quarter of the year.

Bush’s car was reportedly shot multiple times while parked in St. Louis in January. The congresswoman was not in the vehicle and no one was injured.

“No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis, and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe,” she tweeted about the incident. It is not believed the congresswoman was the target of the shooting.

Other members of the ‘Squad’ spent tens of thousands on private security, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) who spent approximately $75,000 on security in 2021.

“Defunding police means defunding police,” Ocasio-Cortez said in 2020, following the death of George Floyd.

Bush has similarly supported defunding the police, saying last August it’s something that “has to happen.”

Security costs were paid out to companies such as Peace Security and Whole Armor Executive Protection.

Other supporters of the Defund the Police movement to put thousands into private security include Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), who spent more than $30,000, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), who spent $14,000, and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), who spent less than others, with only $3,000 in costs.

Following the January 6 Capitol riot last year, private security spending by congressional members increased significantly, according to reports, jumping significantly in the months following the incident.

Some politicians spent far more than the ‘Squad,’ though, with Democrat Stacey Abrams reportedly paying more than $1.2 million last year on private security through a political action committee. Abrams announced recently that she would make another run for governor of Georgia.

In 2020, Abrams called for police resources to be “reallocated” and said law enforcement needs a “transformation.”

“That’s the conversation we’re having: We’ll use different language to describe it, but fundamentally we must have reformation and transformation,” she said.

