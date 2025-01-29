Arizona high school teacher caught on camera misleading class about biological reality: OMG

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

An Arizona public school teacher was captured on video instructing students that there are more than two genders, which is in opposition to President Donald Trump’s recent executive order declaring gender ideology will no longer be permitted in US schools. Les Beard, a Physics teacher at Manara High School in Tuscon, has been accused of misleading minors by teaching his class that some “women” can “have XY chromosomes.”

The leaked classroom audio was obtained by the Citizen Journalism Foundation (CJF) and first posted to X on Monday by OMG Media founder, James O’Keefe. The incident occurred during a lecture on androgen insensitivity syndrome (AIS), which is a rare condition where someone is born male (XY chromosomes) but has a sensitivity to male sex hormones, causing them to be more feminine in appearance.

“All of them [those with AIS] have an XY chromosome,” Beard told his class, according to the video. “If you’re not sensitive to androgen, the male organs will not develop, and the female organs don’t quite develop either, but usually all of these women will have female sex organs.”

Beard continued, “They do have male sex organs as well, in their body. So, if you take an X-ray of them, you’ll see what guys have. But if you were to look at them, they look quite ordinary [female].”

While the rare condition affects the outward appearance of male genitalia, resulting in individuals externally appearing female, all of those with AIS have male organs, according to the condition’s definition. Beard appeared to have misspoken during the lecture, and it’s unclear if it was intentional or accidental.

The teacher then connected the lecture to politics, ridiculing President Trump for asserting that there is a biological distinction between male and female and that there are only males and females. Beard asked his students, “Are these guys?” before adding, “Mr. Trump says so,” in a sarcastic tone.

On Jan. 20, just hours after President Trump was sworn into office, Trump signed an executive order that forbids educational institutions from teaching concepts that deviate from a binary truth of gender and sex. During the signing ceremony, Trump told Americans: “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”