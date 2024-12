🇸🇾 Assad (2023): "World War 3 is already underway but it is different in form… wars are moving towards proxy wars. Zelensky wages war on behalf of the West with his Nazi army. Likewise, terrorists are armies acting on behalf of the West in Syria and elsewhere." pic.twitter.com/BIxnRzvaLs

— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) November 30, 2024