Trump Picks Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner’s Criminal Father, for Ambassador to France

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner’s father who went to prison for a witness tampering plot that involved hiring a prostitute to seduce and secretly film his own brother-in-law, has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to be America’s ambassador to France.

Trump had said repeatedly that Jared and Ivanka Kushner would not be a part of his administration — but he never said he wouldn’t hire Kushner’s crooked father!

From CNN, “Trump selects Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, for ambassador to France”:

Donald Trump has selected his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, to serve as the next US ambassador to France, the president-elect announced Saturday. Trump described Charles Kushner as a highly successful business leader, philanthropist and dealmaker, with deep experience in the real estate industry. “I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. The president-elect also noted the connection to Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka. “His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote in his post.

The trifecta!

Charles Kushner was pardoned by Trump in 2020 following a 2005 conviction on federal charges. Chris Christie, who led the case as the US attorney for New Jersey, said in 2019 that Kushner committed “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he had prosecuted. Kushner, who was under investigation at the time for making illegal campaign contributions, targeted his brother-in-law, William Schulder, a former employee turned witness for federal prosecutors in their case against the Democratic donor. As part of the plot, Kushner hired a prostitute to lure Schulder into having sex in a motel as a hidden camera rolled. A tape of the encounter was then sent to Kushner’s sister and Schulder’s wife. Ultimately, the intimidation stunt failed, and the woman turned on Kushner. Kushner pleaded guilty in 2005 to 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of retaliating against a federal witness and another count of lying to the Federal Election Commission. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Incidentally, after Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, Kushner held a fundraiser to back Nikki Haley’s presidential run.

The lowest moment of Trump’s presidency was when he pardoned a bunch of Chabadnik super-criminals while simultaneously condemning his own supporters to rot in prison for Jan 6th.

What are the odds — in keeping with tradition — Trump will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell or Sam Bankman-Fried by the end of his second term?