At Least 14 of Hunter Biden’s Business Associates Met With Joe Biden, Despite President’s Denial

Yahoo News – National Review

At least 14 of Hunter Biden’s business associates met Joe Biden while he was vice president in the Obama administration, contradicting the president’s claims that he had no knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings.

Records show Joe Biden met with his son’s business associates from the U.S., Mexico, Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan during his vice presidency, according to Fox News. The president has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of his son’s “overseas business dealings.”

In February of 2014, two of Hunter Biden’s business associates from Mexico, Miguel Aleman Velasco and Miguel Aleman Magnani, visited the White House. Joe Biden was captured on camera giving them a tour of the White House Brady Press Briefing room, according to the outlet.

Hunter Biden texted his father’s official photographer two months later, asking for the pictures, according to emails reviewed by the outlet.

“Do you have pictures from the lunch I had in dad’s office (I think on 2/26) with Miguel Alleman [sic] Sr. And Jr. And Jeff Cooper? If so let me know and I can send someone to pick them up. Thanks. How was Kiev?” Hunter Biden wrote to photographer David Lienemann in April 2014.

Emails from more than a year later indicate Hunter Biden arranged for a meeting on October 30, 2015, between his father and his business associate Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Fox News reported.

Weeks after the meeting, the Bidens met with Slim, Velasco and Magnani, along with Hunter Biden’s business associate Jeff Cooper at the vice president’s residence, pictures reported on by the Daily Mail show.

Months later, Hunter Biden wrote an email to Magnani saying he was flown to Mexico City with Cooper by his father to attend a meeting with the men and then-Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto.

“We are arriving late tonight on Air Force 2 to MX City. We will be there for Thursday – I’m attending meeting w/ President N w/ Dad. Jeff [Cooper] is with me on lane [sic] and we will be with us all day,” Hunter Biden wrote on February 24, 2016, according to the outlet.

The first son also expressed apparent anger with Magnani over him going “silent” on their business dealings despite being introduced to Joe Biden.

“I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent,” Hunter wrote, according to Fox News.

“I don’t know what it is that I did but I’d like to know why I’ve delivered on every single thing you’ve ever asked – and you make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you,” he added.

Records indicate that Joe Biden was also meant to meet with Eric Schwerin, one of his son’s business associates in 2012, and a host of associates from Ukraine and Russia in 2015, including Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov and his wife, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina. Former Kazakhstan prime minister Karim Massimov and Kazak oligarch Kenes Rakishev were also seen pictured at the same dinner as the eastern European associates, but the location and date is unverified.

In 2013, Hunter Biden arranged for a brief handshake between his father and Chinese business partner, Jonathan Li, and in 2014, Latin American business partner Manuel Estrella emailed the first son saying, “Hunter, I just met your father! So exiting! Francis Person helped me! Thanks! Hope to see you soon!” Fox News reported.

Records further indicate that Joe Biden met with a host of his son’s U.S. business associates in the White House, during dinner parties and golfing while he was vice president, according to the outlet.

Biden and senior White House officials have repeatedly denied that the president has had any involvement in — or even knowledge of — his son’s foreign business dealings.

A federal grand jury investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax violations and dubious foreign dealings has reportedly reached its final stages.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/least-14-hunter-biden-business-123916913.html