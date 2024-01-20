At least 15 Zionist massacres against Gaza population registered in just one day

By YPA

GAZA, Jan. 19 (YPA) – At least 24,620 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,830 injured since 7 October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 172 martyrs and 326 injured in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement, a number of victims are still under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

In this context, the ministry officially announced that more than 8,000 cases of hepatitis A had been recorded as a result of overcrowding and low levels of hygiene in places of displacement in the Gaza Strip.