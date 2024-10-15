At least 20 shot over the weekend in Democrat-run Chicago

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

At least 20 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, a city where 447 homicides total have occurred in 2024 so far.

While Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is expecting an almost $1 billion deficit for 2025 that the city blames on “underperforming revenue” and Chicago teachers are told to give passing grades to illegal immigrants, the Windy City remains a shooting gallery of chronic gang violence.

ABC 7 reported that one of the weekend’s first fatal shootings occurred around 9:40 pm Friday in the neighborhood of Garfield Park. Gunfire hit and wounded three women, one fatally. The 400 block of North Springfield Ave. was the site of the second fatal shooting at around 10 pm Friday. A 38-year-old man was shot in the face and chest as he was riding in his car. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead soon after arriving.

Other shooting injuries and fatalities over the weekend include a 16-year-old boy seriously injured in a North Side shooting Friday night, a woman shot to death in her car near McKinley Park Natural Area Sunday morning, a 23-year-old man killed in Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, and another man killed in the South Side just before noon Sunday who was sitting in his car.

The city doesn’t like to prosecute people for the shootings or the murders. An outgoing Soros-financed Chicago prosecutor wouldn’t press Murder One charges on a violent repeat offender whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers had arrested. Juan David Ramirez-Olivo, 19, was charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl with an illegally obtained gun but had somehow qualified for parole under the Biden-Harris administration’s illegal immigrant programs.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s Office told the court during a bond hearing in early October that it found “insufficient evidence” to charge Ramirez-Olivo, and wanted the charges removed. The decision did not sit well with police who believe – parole or not – he is a “danger” to society.