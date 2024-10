North Korea prepares for war? They blow up the roads and rails that used to connect the North and the South. Kim Jong Un has ordered artillery units to move near the border with ‘readiness to engage’. If the US starts a war with Iran WW3 is guaranteed.

North Korea prepares for war? They blow up the roads and rails that used to connect the North and the South. Kim Jong Un has ordered artillery units to move near the border with ‘readiness to engage’. If the US starts a war with Iran WW3 is guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/lOfnFC4Z4Q — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 15, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet