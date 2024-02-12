Australia Launches WEF-Controlled Mandatory Digital IDs

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

The Australian government is planning to launch WEF-controlled digital IDs later this year, which will be mandatory for citizens who wish to participate fully in society.

Having first entered Parliament last year, the Digital ID Bill in Australia finished its final stage at the end of January, garnering input from business and finance groups. The country’s WEF-controlled government are currently setting up the infrastructure with all the individual states so it can be rolled out within a matter of months.

Infowars.com reports: An announcement from the Department of Finance revealed that the novel system would empower users to select their preferred digital ID provider for the accessibility of both government and private services. Private entities can apply for accreditation to provide digital ID services under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), which is the government’s recognition framework.

As stated by an official spokesperson, the legislative step will set in motion the enlargement of the Australian Government Digital ID System to encompass state, territory and private sector organizations opting to participate.

The national digital ID will essentially serve as a comprehensive version of MyGovID that Australians currently utilize for the Australian Taxation Office, Centrelink and Medicare access. The strategy to retain other digital IDs issued by other state governments.

An individual user will have the capability to create a multipoint image on a device, to be validated against their passport photo or eventually, their driver’s license. Officials state that users need only establish their credentials once.

Digital IDs often involve the collection and storage of personal data, including biometric information such as fingerprints or facial recognition data. This concentration of sensitive data can be a tempting target for hackers and cybercriminals. A successful breach could lead to identity theft, fraud, or even blackmail. Moreover, there is the risk of unauthorized surveillance and tracking. Governments or other entities could potentially misuse digital ID systems to monitor individuals without their consent, infringing on personal freedoms and privacy.