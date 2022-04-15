Australian hospitals are overwhelmed

Gab

Australian hospitals are overwhelmed with double and triple vaccinated heart attack, stroke, and blood clot patients, and ambulances there are the busiest ever in history. 

No one seems to know what’s causing this, but politicians believe that the fourth and fifth booster shots will return everything back to normal!

3 thoughts on “Australian hospitals are overwhelmed

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*