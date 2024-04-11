Australia’s Banks Are Already Refusing Cash Withdrawals For Their Customers:
“I thought it was absolutely crazy”
“How can you go to a bank and not get your own money out?”
“I thought she misheard what I wanted”
“What’s in the bank if there’s no cash?”
“They just said”… pic.twitter.com/1FgoRhUdvN
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 10, 2024
Posted: April 11, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Australia’s Banks Are Already Refusing Cash Withdrawals For Their Customers:”
How casually these talking-head ‘reporters’ are discussing this, grinning and giggling, while they should be screaming TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE!! GRAND THEFT, HUMANITY!!! What will happen when their day comes and they are denied what is rightfully theirs? No more freakin’ grins and giggles.
.