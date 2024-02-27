AZOV unit executes surrendered Russian soldiers…
2 thoughts on “AZOV unit executes surrendered Russian soldiers…”
Sad to say but in a trench their is no surrender. The time for surrender was prior to the fire fight and these troops are actually in compliance with Geneva Convention. Just like if you play dead, it is a war crime.
For more info, these guys could pretend to surrender just long enough for others to ambush the grunts running into the trench.
You don’t have to like it but that is the way it is. And if you where going in to secure that trench and you took prisoners, you wouldn’t make it 1.1 days.
I guess you see it from what you’ve learned. Hard words to hear since we’ve always heard that the surrender signal of “hands up” opens the door to staying alive. If only that still held as a constant in the heart of human decency.
All their crimes and atrocities want us to forget that we are good.
