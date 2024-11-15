Before the eyes of the world:
Israel is dropping bombs near Beirut’s International Airport as planes full of civilians prepare to take off.
Imagine the global uproar if such a scene took place in Ukraine. But since it’s happening in Lebanon, no one even bats an eyelash. pic.twitter.com/VTJGsXkHn4
— sarah (@sahouraxo) November 14, 2024
yes Satan’s chosen indeed