AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Tuesday that his campaign for Texas governor raised $7.2 million in the first six weeks of a race that could wind up as one of the nation’s most expensive in 2022.
The announcement, made on the deadline in Texas for campaigns to submit their latest finance reports, is an early marker of whether O’Rourke can remain a fundraising powerhouse in his latest comeback after failed bids for the U.S. Senate and president.
5 thoughts on “Beto O’Rourke raises $7M in first weeks of bid for Texas governor”
Bitch ass beto didn’t raise shit. His zio handlers did. Just as they put everyone else they want in, in. But if they put him in, and he goes along with the soros disarming plan, we’ll see if the safe spacers will do what they say and put us city boys to shame. Remember, “hell yes, we are gonna take your AR15’s” – beto orourke.
pretty bad when politicians have to buy(bribe) their way into fcking us
and its really bad that way too many of us are completely fine with the current stupidity we have in office , and aint doing shit to change it
Whores for money, period.
Someone tell that skank
His brother
Is on his mother…
Again
The elite are definitely pushing for this treasonous bastard so he can use his Commie ways to confiscate our guns here in Texas and to open the Southern border permanently without any border patrol at all. A majority of Texans want his head on a platter just for that.
Unfortunately he may win if the elites screw the election the same way they did when installing Joey as the fake puppet President.
Lock and load, Texans!