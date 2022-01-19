Joe Biden Claims Empty Shelves is a Myth, “99% of the Packages Were Delivered on Time and Shelves Were Stocked”

Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a rare press conference where he called on a list of pre-approved reporters.

This is Biden’s first press conference in several months.

Biden made all kinds of absurd claims about his failed presidency after AP reporter Zeke Miller peppered him with questions about inflation and other problems the country is facing.

“We’ve made enormous progress,” Biden repeatedly told AP’s Zeke Miller.

Joe Biden also claimed empty shelves is a myth.

“The share of goods in stock at stores is 89% which has barely changed from the 91% before the pandemic,” said Biden.

He admitted he sees the empty shelves…

“I often see empty shelves being shown on television – 89% are full, which is only a few points below what it was before the pandemic,” Biden said.

Biden must have missed the empty grocery stores in Washington D.C., near the White House. pic.twitter.com/VwclQ8NB5K — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 19, 2022

#EmptyShelvesBiden and #BareShelvesBiden was trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile in real world…

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sam's club just now..very little chicken, just drumsticks, and a few beef roasts #EmptyShelvesBiden pic.twitter.com/ekwJHtTsBh — Jenniferjoy175 (@David_Rubio1982) January 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/CoryMillsFL/status/1478827775234560005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1478827775234560005%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F01%2Fjoe-biden-claims-empty-shelves-myth-99-packages-delivered-time-shelves-stocked-video%2F

