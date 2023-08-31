Biden administration announces additional $250 million in Ukraine aid as war grinds on

By Ryan King – New York Post

The Biden administration unveiled another $250 million aid package meant for Ukraine Tuesday as the eastern European nation’s counter-offensive against invading Russian forces grinds on.

Materiel set to be dispatched to the war-torn country include AIM-9M missiles for air defense, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), more than three million rounds of small arms ammunition, and ambulances, according to the State Department.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

The Biden administration has steadfastly supported Ukraine in the face of a Russian onslaught. AFP via Getty Images

AIM-9X Sidewinder similar to the short-range air-to-air missiles the administration approved in its latest aid package. US Navy

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missile against Russian forces. AP

Ukraine has constantly sought to procure more weapons from the US. Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

US aid to Ukraine generally comes from either existing stockpiles via presidential drawdown authority (PDA) or from contracting a defense company to manufacture it via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The $250 million package announced Tuesday will come from existing stockpiles, meaning it should arrive much quicker than the other method.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon revealed it had overestimated the price point of shipments to Ukraine to the tune of billions of dollars.

A Ukrainian artilleryman carries a 155 mm shell to fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions. AFP via Getty Images

This was because the officials erroneously tabulated the value of used equipment sent to Ukraine as if it were purchased new, rather than using the depreciated price, according to defense officials.

As a result, the Biden administration has more wiggle room to deliver additional weaponry to Ukraine in its battle to stave off Russian aggressors.

Without that error, it is widely believed that the administration would’ve already run dry of funds for further aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is open to hosting elections amid the war if it receives more support from the West. AFP via Getty Images