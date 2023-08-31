Hawaiian Electric Releases Statement Proving Gov’t Is Lying About Cause of Maui Wildfires

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Hawaiian Electric (HE) has revealed that it de-energized all of its power lines six hours before the deadly wildfires tore through the community on August 8.

The HE statement directly contradicts the government’s claims that the wildfires were sparked by active power lines and raises questions about the real cause of the fires.

