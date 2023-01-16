Biden Administration to Illegals: Snitch On American Citizens to Avoid Deportation

Gateway Pundit – by Margaret Flavin
The Biden Administration’s Department of Homeland Security announced a new relief process for illegals on Friday.
Snitch on American employers, get expedited deportation relief.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plays an important role in ensuring that our nation’s workplaces comply with our laws by supporting federal, state and local labor and employment agencies to accomplish their important work enforcing wage protections, workplace safety, labor rights, and other laws and standards. See the Oct. 12, 2021, DHS Policy Statement 065-06, “Worksite Enforcement: The Strategy to Protect the American Labor Market, the Conditions of the American Worksite, and the Dignity of the Individual.”
Workers are sometimes afraid to report violations of law by exploitative employers or to cooperate in employment and labor standards investigations because they fear removal or other immigration-related retaliation due to reports by an abusive employer. DHS’s practice of offering discretionary protection on a case-by-case basis to victims who lack employment authorization directly increases the ability of labor and employment agencies to more fully investigate worksite violations and support them in fulfilling their mission and holding abusive employers accountable, which protects all U.S. workers. The process changes announced today will streamline the exercise of DHS’s existing authority to grant such protection.
In 2021, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo outlining the shift in policy.
Our worksite enforcement efforts can have a significant impact on the well-being of individuals and the fairness of the labor market. Our accomplishments in this area make clear that we can maximize the impact of our efforts by focusing on unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers. These employers engage in illegal acts ranging from the payment o f substandard wages to imposing unsafe working conditions and facilitating human trafficking and child exploitation. Their culpability compels the intense focus of our enforcement resources.
In addition, unscrupulous employers harm each worker competing for a job. By exploiting undocumented workers and paying them substandard wages, the unscrupulous employers create an unfair labor market. They also unfairly drive down their costs and disadvantage their business competitors who abide by the law.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is one of the most destructive and dishonest government officials in US history.
Under his watch, the US logged in over 5 million illegal aliens crossing into the country through the open southern US Border.
Yet he continues to lie and say the border is secure.
“Do you continue to maintain that the border is secure?”
Biden DHS Secretary: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/yDsZ7iOu3M
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2022
On January 10th, House Republican Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed impeachment articles against Mayorkas for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
It can’t happen soon enough.