Biden calls for ‘assault weapons’ ban, fails to mention Hunter’s federal gun conviction at DC gun control conference

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Joe Biden on Tuesday made an appearance at a gun control conference where he spoke on banning “assault weapons” and other measures to limit firearms access. The speech came just hours after his son, Hunter Biden, was convicted for lying about his drug usage on a federal form to purchase a firearm.

Speaking at the Everytown for Gun Safety’s annual training conference in Washington, DC, on the Second Amendment, Biden said “there’s been a time that says you can own anything you want. You couldn’t own a cannon during the Civil War.”

“By the way, if they want to think to take on government if we get out of line, which they’re talking again about, well guess what? They need F-15s. They don’t need a rifle,” he added. “Folks, look, this is crazy what we’re talking about.”

“It’s time once again to do what I did when I was a Senator — ban assault weapons,” Biden told the crowd, which was met with cheers. “Who in God’s name needs a magazine that can hold 200 shells?”

“More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined,” Biden said at one point.

Biden was met with a heckler during his speech, who shouted from the crowd “you’re complicit in Genocide.” The heckler was met with chants of “four more years” from the rest of the audience.”

“Folks, it’s ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point,” Biden said.

Biden’s speech came just hours after Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three counts in his federal gun trial. Biden failed to mention his son’s convictions during his speech.

Hunter Biden had been charged with making false statements while purchasing a firearm, making false statements regarding information kept by federal firearms licensed dealers, and unlawful possession of a firearm, all stemming from his drug usage at the time of the 2018 purchase.

In a statement shortly after the verdict, Biden said, “As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.”

“So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that,” the statement added.