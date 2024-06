🚨 BIDEN (slurring): “If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line … guess what? They need F-15s! They don't need a rifle!”

Joe Biden’s a freaking tyrant.

This is why the 2nd Amendment is SO vital. pic.twitter.com/Iv0x1jptVE

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2024