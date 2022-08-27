Biden: ‘I’m Determined to Ban Assault Weapons in This Country’

CNS News – by Susan Jones

The word “crime” did not come up in President Joe Biden’s slam on Republicans Thursday night. But he did mention assault weapons, promising to ban them if Democrats not only hold the House and the Senate, but add more Democrats to the ranks:

“We took on the NRA. And we beat them,” Biden said:

“We just passed the first significant gun safety legislation in 30 years in this country. And I promise you, we’re not stopping here. I’m determined to ban assault weapons in this country. I did it once before, and we will do it again. “We’re gonna do it for those families in Buffalo, Uvaldee, Newtown El Paso, Parkland, Charleston, Las Vegas, Orlando. I’ve been to almost every one of those places to meet with those parents. We all got to do it. “We’re gonna do it for all our kids gunned down on our streets every single day, every day, that never make the national news, folks. We’re gonna do it for your kids who are learning how to read and write in school instead of learning how to duck and cover. “So this November, this November, we have to ask every candidate, are you for a ban on assault weapons or not? And if you’re not, we’re not gonna vote for you. Period.”

Biden did not mention the erosion of law and order in this country, nor did he discuss border security, which has fallen apart on his watch.

CNS News