Biden Refers To Illegal Immigrants as ‘Voters’

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

President Biden described Hispanic illegal immigrants as “voters” during an interview with a Spanish radio show last week.

Biden said: “It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic – Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens”.

As radio personality Tara Servatius pointed out: “Biden accidentally confirms he’s importing millions of illegal immigrants because he thinks of them as future Democrat voters”

He also said that speaking Spanish is America’s ‘future’

TGP reports: Biden continued:

“The Hispanic community is part of the future of America. Twenty-eight out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish, the idea that you’re gonna ignore that? That’s our future. One of the reasons that we’re growing so much is we have a significant influx of immigrants coming into our country, only reason our economy’s so good. We’re not a xenophobic nation. Other nations are, we’re not, that’s why our economy is the best in the world.”

Fox News managed to draw comment from the White House, who repeated the lie that illegal aliens do not vote in federal elections.

“Only American citizens can vote in federal elections,” a White House spokesperson said. “As fact checkers across the board have made clear, it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.”

As extensively reported by The Gateway Pundit, the presence and participation of foreign citizens on U.S. voter rolls is one of the main methods of Democratic voter fraud.

Democrats and left-wing activists are overwhelmingly in favor of giving a pathway to citizenship to illegal migrants in the hope that they will reward them with political loyalty.