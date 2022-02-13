Biden sends 3,000 more troops to Ukraine… Huge spike in war chatter last 24 hours…


Citizen Free Press

Biden orders 3,000 more soldiers to the region

British Nationals told to leave Ukraine

Citizen Free Press

2 thoughts on “Biden sends 3,000 more troops to Ukraine… Huge spike in war chatter last 24 hours…

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*