Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.
WATCH:
President Biden signs new $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, which includes $13.6 billion in additional aid for Ukraine
"We are showing the American people that, as a country, we can come together as Democrats, Republicans and Independents, and do big things." pic.twitter.com/QN0sQkrF8z
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2022
Congress just gave their staffers a 21 percent raise and approved nearly $14 billion for Ukraine while Americans suffer with high inflation rates.
CNBC reported:
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion bill that funds federal operations through September and sends billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine as the country fights off a Russian invasion.
Washington had to approve a spending plan by the end of the day to prevent a government shutdown.
The bill includes $13.6 billion for assistance to Ukraine, which fits into a broader U.S. effort to bolster Ukrainian defense, hamper Russia’s economy and support civilians displaced by the war. The money will fund defensive military equipment and training, along with aid for Ukrainian refugees both within the country and in neighboring nations.
The funding legislation did not include $15.6 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief that was originally tucked into the plan. The White House has warned its efforts to curb and treat infections will suffer if Congress does not approve more aid.
After signing the gargantuan bill, Joe Biden looked up and said, “don’t jump.”
Weird.
VIDEO:
Biden: "Don't jump" pic.twitter.com/bKmXTIMogI
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 15, 2022
2 thoughts on “Biden Signs $1.5 Trillion Bill That Includes $13.6 Billion in Aid to Ukraine”
“The funding legislation did not include $15.6 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief that was originally tucked into the plan.”
Well of course not. He can’t give anything to his own countrymen, but he can give billions to other countries.
Great priorities!
Can someone just get rid of this administration and its fools?
Best Joke of the day ..
Our government has printed 8 trillion dollars and they’re blaming our inflation on Putin