Biden Tells Americans Struggling with Higher Energy Costs to Buy Electric Vehicles and Get Some Solar Panels

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden waged war on the domestic oil industry on Thursday as he delivered remarks on energy and gas prices.

Biden announced he is authorizing the release of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“This is a wartime bridge to increase oil supply until production ramps up later this year,” said Biden.

Biden also said he will use the Defense Production Act to create materials needed for electric car and renewable energy batteries.

In the meantime, Joe Biden has some advice for Americans struggling with high energy costs: Buy expensive electric vehicles and get some Chinese-made solar panels.

Biden said driving a $55,000 electric vehicle will save drivers $80 a month on gas.

VIDEO:

Biden drives a Corvette while telling the peasants to drive a Chevy Volt or a Nissan Leaf.

Biden: *Drives a Corvette* Also Biden: Buy electric vehicles! pic.twitter.com/WufzueiP88 — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 11, 2022

