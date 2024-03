Biden’s 2024 reelection pitch: “Folks… we we we we we have to start off by vaccinating America.”

Biden’s 2024 reelection pitch: “Folks… we we we we we have to start off by vaccinating America.” How about… no. pic.twitter.com/cNWWqXq7R3 — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) March 10, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet