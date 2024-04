Breaking: People in Newtownmountkennedy, Ireland are rioting after they learned that their community would host a migrant center. The people set the under-construction building on fire. Riot police have mobilized to shut it down.

Breaking: People in Newtownmountkennedy, Ireland are rioting after they learned that their community would host a migrant center. The people set the under-construction building on fire. Riot police have mobilized to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/IirDFYwnOF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 25, 2024

