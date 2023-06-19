Bill Gates’ Untested Covid Vaccine Approved for Public Use by Frank Bergman

A new Covid vaccine funded by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has just been approved for public use.

The SKYCovion vaccine was awarded regulatory approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).

After being approved by the MHRA, the vaccine can now be used in several countries around the world and appears to be targeting underdeveloped nations.

SKYCovion was developed in South Korea with significant funding from Bill Gates.

It combines a part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein with an “adjuvant.”

The self-assembled nanoparticle vaccine is adjuvanted with GSK’s AS03 adjuvant technology.

The MHRA states that: the duration of protection is unknown and no protection is anticipated after the first dose.

Additionally, the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for immunocompromised people have not been assessed.

There is no experience with the vaccine in pregnant women and it is unknown whether the vaccine is excreted in breast milk.

So far, and unsurprisingly, SKYCovion has not been approved by any other Western country.

In response, renowned British scientist Professor Norman Fenton is submitting a Freedom of Information request to MHRA Chief Executive June Raine to demand anwers.

According to Fenton, the vaccine’s approval is an alarming development

The new SKYCovion covid vaccine has just got regulatory approval from the MHRA “after meeting the MHRA’s required safety, quality, and effectiveness standards.”

This is a so-called “preventative” vaccine that was made in South Korea and funded by Bill Gates.

The patient information leaflet, which lists various side effects, states that two doses are required (the second one 28 days after the first) and that there has to be a 15-minute observation period afterward.

Particularly alarming points from the MHRA guidance document (in addition to the known side effects) are:

Duration of protection The duration of protection afforded by the vaccine is unknown as it is still being determined by ongoing clinical trials. Immunocompromised individuals The efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine have not been assessed in immunocompromised individuals, including those receiving immunosuppressant therapy. Limitations of vaccine effectiveness Based on immunogenicity data in SARS-CoV-2 naïve subjects, no protection is anticipated after the first vaccine dose and individuals may not be fully protected until 14 days after their second dose. As with all other vaccines, SKYCovion may not protect all vaccine recipients. Efficacy was not evaluated as part of the clinical trial programme. Interaction with other medicinal products and other forms of interaction No interaction studies have been performed. Concomitant administration with other vaccines has not been studied. Pregnancy There is no experience with the use of SKYCovion in pregnant women from clinical trials. Breastfeeding It is unknown whether SKYCovion is excreted in human milk.

So, it would seem nothing is known about its effectiveness.

Until at least 14 days after the second dose there is zero efficacy.

Almost nothing is known about its safety.

To date, there have been no carcinogenicity or genotoxicity studies on the shots.

It has not been through any interchangeability studies with other manufacturers.

It clearly should not be given to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The vaccine, unsurprisingly, has not been approved by any other Western country.

However, the unelected European Commission is now considering rolling it out for public use across EU nations in Europe.

Yet the MHRA has licensed it under conditional authorization and for over 18s.

And it seems that, contrary to the suggestions otherwise, this vaccine is being offered to people who have already had multiple Covid vaccines, according to Fenton.

In July 2021, an investigation revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is also the primary funder of the MHRA.

Bill Gates also owns shares in both the leading Big Pharma vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech.

Conveniently, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought $55 million worth of shares in BioNTech in September 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Link to original article