WEF Calls for 75% Reduction in Private Car Ownership by Frank Bergman

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is calling on global governments to agree to new green agenda goals that will significantly reduce the number of cars that are privately owned by the public.

The WEF is pushing for a staggering 75 percent reduction in the private ownership of cars, including electric vehicles, by 2050.

Klaus Schwab’s globalist organization argues that most of the world’s population will be “urban” by 2050 and the public won’t be able to justify the need for a private car or the use of commercial air travel.

The WEF’s latest demand was exposed in a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ found the goal buried in a WEF briefing paper released last month called “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility.”

It points out that more than two-thirds of the world’s population will be urban by 2050 and suggests people won’t need to leave their local areas. To meet the radical climate goals of the United Nations, the WEF, and the Paris Agreement, the report states that private vehicle ownership must be drastically reduced. Instead, the public must shift to “public transport and shared mobility,” the report insists. To comply with the WEF’s green agenda goals, governments will need to unite to “reduce vehicles from a potential 2.1 billion to 0.5 billion.” That target is a radical drop with fewer than 30 years to do it. However, the WEF argues that its plan “could slash emissions from passenger vehicles by 80% compared to a business-as-usual scenario—reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere by 3.9 billion tons a year.” People prefer owning cars because it gives them unparalleled mobility. Most of the vehicles on the roads today are powered by fossil fuels because they offer better performance and value. If mass transit offered equal or better performance, and was competitively priced without heavy taxpayer subsidies, more people would choose it. For some, however, such as those in rural communities, public transport or “shared mobility” are simply not options. The WEF goals will require a vast project in central planning at an untold cost. As the WSJ notes, the WEF and its allies never target private jet and helicopter travel, or yacht use among the wealthy elite. Why not set an example by banning travel by private jet to WEF gatherings? Private jets have a “carbon footprint” that’s far greater than individual cars. If this were put up for debate by the WEF, we might even get a more realistic discussion on costs versus benefits. This double standard is often paraded among green agenda globalists, however. Democrat President Joe Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry is a prime example of elitist eco-hypocrisy, for example. Billionaire Kerry, whose family owns a private jet company, frequently uses the luxury carbon-spewing planes to travel around the world and lecture the public on reducing their quality of life to “save the planet.” Kerry is now also one of the leading advocates in pushing the WEF’s war against farmers. The WEF is leading the charge to slash the global farming industry to reduce “carbon emissions.” As Slay News recently reported, Kerry recently called for farmers to stop growing food in order to meet the WEF’s radical “net zero” goals for lowering “emissions.” Kerry issued the warning during a green agenda conference in Washington D.C. During the Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) AIM for Climate Summit, Kerry told the audience that “we can’t get to net zero, we won’t get this job done, unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.” Kerry warned attendees that his and other world leaders’ “lives depend” on farmers ceasing their operations. Stopping farmers from growing food will lower agriculture “emissions,” Kerry insists. “Mitigating methane is the fastest way to reduce warming in the short term,” Kerry claimed as he took aim at livestock farmers. He continued by noting that he does not even call it climate change anymore. “It’s not change; it’s a crisis,” he declared. Link to original article