Blinken’s Diplomatic Trip to Israel Ends With Jewish State Committing Another Massacre

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic trip to Israel allegedly “seeking a ceasefire” ended with the Jewish state literally blowing a Palestinian child’s head off and killing dozens of others in a series of airstrikes.

From Reuters, “Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza after Blinken ends visit without truce breakthrough”:

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 50 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, Palestinian health officials said on Wednesday, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his latest visit to the region with a truce deal still elusive.

As last-ditch diplomacy continued to halt the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli military said jets hit around 30 targets throughout the Gaza Strip including tunnels, launch sites and an observation post.

It said troops killed dozens of armed fighters and seized weapons including explosives, grenades and automatic rifles.

Later in the day, the Israeli military struck a school and a nearby house in Gaza City, killing at least three people and wounding 15, the territory’s Civil Emergency Service said.

The military said in a statement that it had hit Hamas militants operating at a command center located inside a compound that had previously served as a school.

It accused Hamas of continuing to operate from within civilian facilities and areas, an allegation Gaza’s dominant Islamist militant group denies.

In the town of Bani Suhaila near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike killed seven Palestinians at a tent encampment for displaced people, medics said.