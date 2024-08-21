Blinken’s Diplomatic Trip to Israel Ends With Jewish State Committing Another Massacre

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic trip to Israel allegedly “seeking a ceasefire” ended with the Jewish state literally blowing a Palestinian child’s head off and killing dozens of others in a series of airstrikes.
From Reuters, “Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza after Blinken ends visit without truce breakthrough”:
Israeli airstrikes across Gaza killed at least 50 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, Palestinian health officials said on Wednesday, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his latest visit to the region with a truce deal still elusive.
As last-ditch diplomacy continued to halt the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli military said jets hit around 30 targets throughout the Gaza Strip including tunnels, launch sites and an observation post.
It said troops killed dozens of armed fighters and seized weapons including explosives, grenades and automatic rifles.
Later in the day, the Israeli military struck a school and a nearby house in Gaza City, killing at least three people and wounding 15, the territory’s Civil Emergency Service said.
The military said in a statement that it had hit Hamas militants operating at a command center located inside a compound that had previously served as a school.
It accused Hamas of continuing to operate from within civilian facilities and areas, an allegation Gaza’s dominant Islamist militant group denies.
In the town of Bani Suhaila near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike killed seven Palestinians at a tent encampment for displaced people, medics said.
There’s video all over X showing how Israel “defended itself” by blowing a toddler’s head off in one of their strikes (WARNING: NSFL).
As I highlighted yesterday, the “ceasefire” Blinken and the Biden-Harris regime claim to be working for is completely fake and for propaganda purposes only to justify continuing the slaughter.
Members of Netanyahu’s own negotiating team are admitting in the Israeli media that he’s purposefully sabotaging the deal while we’re being told by Blinken that it’s the Gazans who are not operating in good faith.
The war could end tomorrow if the US simply stopped supplying Israel with endless weapons.
“All of our missiles, the ammunition, the precision-guided bombs, all the airplanes and bombs, it’s all from the US,” retired IDF Maj. General Yitzhak Brick told the Jewish News Syndicate in November. “The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability…Everyone understands that we can’t fight this war without the United States. Period.”
Blinken personally signed off on another $20 billion US arms deal for the Jewish state just days before embarking on this “diplomatic” trip — making it abundantly clear his only interest is running PR for Israel.