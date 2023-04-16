Body camera footage shows shooting of Robert Dotson by Farmington Police by Jessica Onsurez

FARMINGTON ― The April 14 release of body camera footage from the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Farmington man in the doorway of his home last week provided few answers about how the officers wound up at the wrong address while responding to a report of domestic violence.

But the video does demonstrate that the officers realized their error only moments before Robert Dotson, the 52-year-old Farmington man who died in the late-night April 5 incident, answered the door after repeated knocking by officers, leading officers to open fire on him because he was armed with a handgun.

Steve Hebbe, chief of the Farmington Police Department, declined to speculate about how the mistake was made by his officers during a press conference that was held shortly after the release of the video.

“Obviously, that’s the worst part of this, is trying to explain that,” he said.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating the shooting, and Hebbe said the officers who were involved are expected to be interviewed next week. The officers – two five-year veterans of the department and a nine-month veteran — have not been identified yet, and Hebbe said they would not be for the time being.

All three officers, who have been placed on administrative leave, fired at Dotson, he said. Hebbe said he did not know how many rounds they fired.

“The Farmington Police Department is cooperating fully with the State Police as the investigation continues,” an April 14 news release from the Farmington Police Department stated.

According to the news release, additional “records and files” are expected to be released after review and redaction.

“All of us – the men and women of the Farmington Police Department – recognize thee severity of this incident,” said Hebbe in the news release.

“We will do everything possibly to more fully understand what transpired here. Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred. We will continue to provide updates as we are able.”

What body cam video shows happened that night

Several video files were released to the media and public Friday, April 14. Hebbe had announced the department’s intention to do so in a statement given the day after the shooting.

According to a news release by the Farmington Police Department, Dotson family members and their attorney reviewed the video prior to its release.

The body camera footage shows officers mistakenly approaching the Dotson house at 5305 Valley View Ave. in Farmington instead of the house at 5308 Valley View Ave., where the domestic violence call originated shortly before midnight on April 5.

The exterior lights of the Dotson home were illuminated as officers walked up to and past the numbers 5305, which were posted in large figures on the home’s garage at the front of the property, without realizing their error.

One of the officers knocks on the front door three times, and identifies the group as Farmington police at least three times. A short discussion ensued in which the officers apparently realize they are at the wrong address.

“Oh, s—,” one of the officers said, chuckling in the footage.

The officers then began to walk away, only to turn back toward the door when it opened a little more than two minutes after the encounter began as a figure appeared in the doorway. One of the officers yelled, “Hey, hey!” and several rounds are fired at the figure, who falls to the ground immediately. The officers retreated into the yard to assess the situation, and after 50 seconds, the voice of a woman – apparently that of Dotson’s wife – could be heard from inside the house. Seconds later there is another exchange of gunfire between officers and a second figure in the house. After a pause of 10 to 15 seconds, the officers identify themselves as Farmington police while the woman’s screams continue. Backup units arrive at the scene a short time later. “We can still hear the female crying,” one of the officers radioed. “The male I saw go down.” Hebbe said a slow-motion analysis of the body camera footage shows Robert Dotson opening the door with his left hand and holding a gun in his right hand. He said Dotson then held the weapon in both hands and pointed it at officers before he was shot. He said he did not know if Dotson fired any rounds at officers. In the redacted video – the names of the officers were bleeped out – around nine minutes into the incident Dotson’s wife can be heard shouting from inside the home, “Somebody shot my husband. Please help.” Over approximately the next 10 minutes, as other officers arrive on scene, Mrs. Dotson informs the officers that there are children upstairs. Officers are later heard discussing the presence of at least three children inside the home. For several minutes the officers on scene shout commands at Mrs. Dotson to exit the house with her hands out while she pleads for help. She eventually exits, is removed from the scene and placed in handcuffs. Policies and training may come under review, Hebbe said Hebbe, who said he was out of town when the shooting took place, repeatedly expressed his remorse for the incident during the press conference and acknowledged the pain it has caused in the community. “These events are always traumatic for the community and the department. This one really hurts my heart,” he said, noting that the incident began on a bad note with his officers showing up at the wrong address, then deteriorated rapidly to the point that Dotson, who had two children, was shot and killed. Hebbe said he had not spoken to the Dotson family about the shooting. In response to a question about how often Farmington police mistakenly go to the wrong address while responding to a call, Hebbe acknowledged it happens from time to time but said he was unaware of how this mistake occurred. “I can’t tell you what happened in this case,” he said. “The results of it are terrible.” He said he has spoken to the other members of his department about the incident. “What I told them was we really need to slow down and focus right now,” he said, adding that he emphasized he does not want them to be distracted by the shooting. “The community continues to rely on us,” he said, adding that it is more important than ever for his officers to serve Farmington citizens. “I need them to go out and do a good job,” he said. Hebbe said the incident likely would result in his department taking another look at its policies and training. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.