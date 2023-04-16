Body camera footage shows shooting of Robert Dotson by Farmington Police by Jessica Onsurez
FARMINGTON ― The April 14 release of body camera footage from the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Farmington man in the doorway of his home last week provided few answers about how the officers wound up at the wrong address while responding to a report of domestic violence.
But the video does demonstrate that the officers realized their error only moments before Robert Dotson, the 52-year-old Farmington man who died in the late-night April 5 incident, answered the door after repeated knocking by officers, leading officers to open fire on him because he was armed with a handgun.
Steve Hebbe, chief of the Farmington Police Department, declined to speculate about how the mistake was made by his officers during a press conference that was held shortly after the release of the video.
“Obviously, that’s the worst part of this, is trying to explain that,” he said.
New Mexico State Police are still investigating the shooting, and Hebbe said the officers who were involved are expected to be interviewed next week. The officers – two five-year veterans of the department and a nine-month veteran — have not been identified yet, and Hebbe said they would not be for the time being.
All three officers, who have been placed on administrative leave, fired at Dotson, he said. Hebbe said he did not know how many rounds they fired.
“The Farmington Police Department is cooperating fully with the State Police as the investigation continues,” an April 14 news release from the Farmington Police Department stated.
According to the news release, additional “records and files” are expected to be released after review and redaction.
“All of us – the men and women of the Farmington Police Department – recognize thee severity of this incident,” said Hebbe in the news release.
“We will do everything possibly to more fully understand what transpired here. Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred. We will continue to provide updates as we are able.”
What body cam video shows happened that night
Several video files were released to the media and public Friday, April 14. Hebbe had announced the department’s intention to do so in a statement given the day after the shooting.
According to a news release by the Farmington Police Department, Dotson family members and their attorney reviewed the video prior to its release.
The body camera footage shows officers mistakenly approaching the Dotson house at 5305 Valley View Ave. in Farmington instead of the house at 5308 Valley View Ave., where the domestic violence call originated shortly before midnight on April 5.
The exterior lights of the Dotson home were illuminated as officers walked up to and past the numbers 5305, which were posted in large figures on the home’s garage at the front of the property, without realizing their error.
One of the officers knocks on the front door three times, and identifies the group as Farmington police at least three times. A short discussion ensued in which the officers apparently realize they are at the wrong address.
“Oh, s—,” one of the officers said, chuckling in the footage.