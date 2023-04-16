Study Shows 4.2 Percent of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Batches Made up Most Adverse Events, Raising Serious Concerns by Harry Lee

In Denmark, 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine batches accounted for 71 percent of suspected adverse events (SAEs), according to Danish researchers in a recent study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation on March 30.

The study has raised serious concerns about the inconsistencies in the quality of different vaccine batches and the implications for vaccine recipients.

The Study

Danish researchers studied the rates of SAEs between different batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, BNT162b2, which was administered in Denmark from December 27, 2020–January 11, 2022.

There were approximately 7.8 million doses administered to 3.7 million people from 52 different Pfizer vaccine batches during that time period.

SAEs of 43,496 were reported by 13,635 individuals, which was an average of 3.19 events per person.

“Unexpectedly, rates of SAEs per 1000 doses varied considerably between vaccine batches,” the researchers wrote in the publication.

They further noted these results were unexpected, since in the European Union vaccine vials and individual batch and dose uniformity are monitored “with stringent quality control” under the Official Control Authority Batch Release guidelines.