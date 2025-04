Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) says “people think that the greatest mass murderer was Adоlf Hitlег”

She says the Bolshеvik’s murdеrеd 10s of millions of Christians under the lead of a Russian Jеw, Genrikh Yagoda — a fact we are never taught in school or through MSM. pic.twitter.com/EpyPndqHuW

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) April 11, 2025