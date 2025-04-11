NEW: Planes clip each other’s wings on runway at Reagan National Airport

Congressman Nick LaLota posted on X, “Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦Rep. Grace Meng is handing out grapes!)”

Meng made a post about the incident, writing, “While waiting on the runway to fly out of DC today, another plane clipped the wing of the plane my colleagues and I were on. Fortunately, everyone is okay & we’re heading back to New York soon. Thank you to all who reached out with your concerns!”

“I am safe after another plane clipped our wing while on the runway at DCA. This close call underscores the urgent need for more FAA funding—people’s lives are at stake. Cuts and firing FAA employees are not the answer. Seven members of Congress were on board along with dozens of other concerned passengers,” Rep. Gregory Meeks said on X.

Multiple other Congressmen posted their accounts of the story, with some of the Democrats calling for cuts of staff at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) made by the Trump administration to be reversed. The cuts did not impact air traffic controllers or aviation safety inspectors and amounted to around 400 people being cut from its staff of 45,000, per Axios.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy responded to the incident, saying, “Glad to hear everyone on board is safe. But stop the fear mongering and let’s stick to the facts. No safety-critical positions at the FAA have been cut. I look forward to your support for @POTUS’ plan to build an all new, state of the art air traffic control system.”

NBC News reported that both aircraft were from American Airlines. “American Eagle flight 5490, operated by PSA Airlines, made contact on a DCA taxiway with American Eagle flight 4522, operated by Republic Airways,” the company said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience.”

One plane (a Bombardier CRJ 900) was headed for Charleston, South Carolina and the other (Embraer E175) was bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.