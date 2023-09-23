BOMBSHELL: New-Found Emails Prove Biden White House Hid COVID Vaccine Harms from the Public

By The Vigilant Fox

“You can’t kill Americans … knowingly without the okay of the President because you’re literally burning up too much political capital.”

The question of our time is, how could this happen? How could these catastrophic crimes against humanity perpetrated by these injections be allowed to occur? “It can’t happen unless the boss says it has to or that it can,” declared Dr. Naomi Wolf on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

As a former political advisor, Dr. Wolf said, from experience working around a White House, “You can’t kill Americans … knowingly without the okay of the President because you’re literally burning up too much political capital. No one wants to be on the receiving end of having killed Americans when that kind comes to light without the imprimatur (approval) of the President.”

“If someone is found to have killed Americans, inadvertently, they get fired and shamed publicly. And it’s all put on them. And that’s the end of them. And that’s not what we were seeing. So I knew that up the chain of command, the White House had to be involved in these decisions, but we just didn’t have the smoking gun.”

“Now we have the smoking gun,” announced Dr. Wolf.