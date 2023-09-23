Twenty-four hours a day undocumented Democrats are spewing across our former border. This is the seed bed of voter fraud.
This isn’t migration, it’s an invasion. pic.twitter.com/QByCX9g8Xa
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 22, 2023
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Twenty-four hours a day undocumented Democrats are spewing across our former border. This is the seed bed of voter fraud.
This isn’t migration, it’s an invasion. pic.twitter.com/QByCX9g8Xa
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 22, 2023