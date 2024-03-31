BOMBSHELL REPORT: ⚠️ Exclusive intel reveals that the attack on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was a TERRORIST ATTACK launched by the Chinese Communist Party on American soil, using “remote towing” technology on the “The DALI”.

BOMBSHELL REPORT: ⚠️ Exclusive intel reveals that the attack on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was a TERRORIST ATTACK launched by the Chinese Communist Party on American soil, using “remote towing” technology on the “The DALI”. DEVELOPING..pic.twitter.com/Ug2tEcTYUi — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 31, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



