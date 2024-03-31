White House Bans ‘Religious Symbols’ From Annual Easter Egg Decorating Event

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

Children will be prohibited from submitting “religious themed” Easter egg designs for the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event at the White House.

The event is part of the White House’s Easter traditions, which also includes an Easter egg hunt and role. A flyer for the art event, which is open to select children of National Guard personnel, states that egg designs “must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

“As part of the White House Easter traditions, America’s Egg Farmers – for nearly 50 years – have proudly presented an intricately decorated Commemorative Easter Egg to the First Lady of the United States. In 2021, the White House expanded on this longstanding tradition by displaying youth-designed Easter eggs in the White House East Colonnade,” the flyer explains.

“On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden, The Adjutants General of the National Guard are asking youth from National Guard families across the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme ‘Celebrating our Military Families,’” the flyer goes on to say.

Children will instead be instructed to design eggs with details relevant to their personal lives. “Selected designs representing the unique experience and stories of National Guard children will be brought to life on real hen eggs by talented egg artists from across the country and displayed at the White House this Easter and Passover season,” the flyer reads.

Children are also prohibited from egg designs that promote “”bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.”

Designs from contest winners will be painted by professional artists on real eggs that will then be displayed in the White House.

The White House also announced that the annual Easter egg role would focus on “EGGucation,” a continuation of recent years.

“A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden is continuing her theme of ‘EGGucation’ for the event, transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy,” the White House announced in a statement. An estimated 40,000 people are expected to participate in the event, according to a report from Fox News.