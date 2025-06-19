Break-in at home of assassinated Minnesota lawmaker: police

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Minnesota police responded Wednesday morning to the home of Minnesota state Rep Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were both killed over the weekend, to a report of a break-in.

The Hortman home had been boarded up early Sunday after being processed by crime scene investigators the day prior, Brooklyn Park police said, per ABC News. Family members went to the home on Tuesday to remove valuables.

Police were alerted to a break-in at 8 am on Wednesday that occurred overnight. Authorities at the scene found that the plywood covering the broken back window of the home had been pried off.

“The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary. The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing,” police said.

Authorities have requested that anyone in the area check their surveillance footage and call the police department with any information they may have.

Vance Boelter has been charged with the killings of Melissa and Mark Hortman, as well as the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Boelter is accused of going to the Hoffman household in Champlin in the early hours of June 14. He allegedly posed as a police officer, knocked on their door, and when the Hoffmans attempted to close the door on him, he shot them. Boelter is accused of going to two other lawmakers’ homes before going to the Hortman household in Brooklyn Park.

Authorities had already been made aware of the shooting at the Hoffman household and went to the Hortmans’ home to conduct a safety check. They saw Boelter standing near the front door of the home, and shot several times, striking Hortman’s husband. Several more shots were fired as Boelter rushed into the home, striking Rep Hortman. Both were killed. Authorities found in Boelter’s car, which was made to look like a police vehicle, a list of additional lawmakers and their addresses. Boelter was taken into custody Sunday night after a multi-day manhunt.