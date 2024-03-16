BREAKING: 3 killed, active shooter on the run in Falls Township, Pennsylvania

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Three people have been shot and killed with the shooter is on the loose in the Falls Township of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to a report from Fox 29, local police issued a shelter in place order on Saturday. They identified the suspect as 26-year-old Andre Gordon. It believed that he knew the victims. He is believed to be homeless and has ties to Trenton, New Jersey.

“Police are asking residents to lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows,” the Falls Township Police Department said in a statement. Three people were killed in the shooting.

Gordon was last seen by police, according to the outlet, driving away in a stolen vehicle.

Local authorities responded to a call about a shooting just before 9 am local time to Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township.

According to police, Gordon shot and killed two people in a nearby home and then drove to Edgewood Lane at around 9 am before he then fatally shot a third person and fled the scene of the crime.

After fleeing the scene, Gordon held a customer at a local Dollar General at gunpoint in the parking lot on Bristol Pike in Morrisville in a carjacking. The customer who had the car stolen was unharmed.

Gordon was last seen driving the 2016 grey Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534. It was found discarded later in Trenton, New Jersey when SWAT teams responded to the scene.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania congressman, posted, “I’m in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

“More information to follow – please be alert of your surroundings and stay safe,” he added.