Tyson Foods Firing All White Employees and Replacing Them With Illegals

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Tyson Foods has announced plans to fire all white employees at the company and replace them with “brown skinned” illegals.

The illegal move will eliminate 1,276 existing employees at the company.

“While this decision was not easy, it emphasizes our focus to optimize the efficiency of our operations to best serve our customers,” a Tyson spokesperson said in a statement to Food Dive.

Perhaps the optimization part of the supply chain is better explained by Garrett Dolan, who leads Tyson’s efforts to eliminate employment barriers such as immigration status, told Bloomberg, “We would like to employ another 42,000 [migrants] if we could find them.”

Or explained by Charlie Kirk…

The idea that Tyson is firing hardworking Americans while attempting to exploit cheap labor from illegals enraged X users. Many of them called for a boycott of all Tyson’s brands.

And it begins.