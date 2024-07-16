🔥🚨BREAKING: A man wearing a shirt that says “WHERE IS THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST” trolled a CNN news reporter at the RNC Convention. pic.twitter.com/pGwkXcVzkc
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 16, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🔥🚨BREAKING: A man wearing a shirt that says “WHERE IS THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST” trolled a CNN news reporter at the RNC Convention. pic.twitter.com/pGwkXcVzkc
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 16, 2024