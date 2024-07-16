BREAKING: Person with knives shot and killed by authorities outside of RNC security perimeter in Milwaukee

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Police shot and killed a suspect with knives near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the suspect was shot by Columbus police officers near North 14th and West Vliet Streets outside the security perimeter of the RNC. Police shot the man who was wielding two knives, swinging them at police officers, a witness at the scene told the New York Post. The man’s brother told the Post that the man was homeless. Someone claiming to be the man’s friend said that the deceased man went by “Sam.” Another said he was known as “Jehovah.”

Witnesses told the Post they saw the man run away from the security when he was “shot in the back” and that at least eight gunshots were heard. He had reportedly been swinging steak knives at the officers.

Footage from FNTV captured police near the incident. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told the Journal that it was an adult male who was killed at the location. He had been well-known in the neighborhood, according to witnesses who spoke to the outlet. The suspect lived in one of the homeless encampments and allegedly “heard voices” in his head.

It was known in the tent community that Sam “wanted to die,” Edward Watkins told the Post. Watkins said that he and Sam did crack together.

President of the Fraternal Order of Police Brian Steel said that Columbus police were involved in the shooting, per the Journal. Officers taped off several blocks in the area near King Park. Crowds gathered to see what was happening and over 100 officers were seen in the area.

Outside officers from the area are required to be in line with the Milwaukee Police Department’s standard operating procedures on use of force and rules of engagement, per the Journal. Two witnesses, Christina Kugler and Mark Walker, said they saw the shooting. A media brief is planned for later on Tuesday, per the outlet.

Thousands of police are in Milwaukee after the attempted assassination on Donald Trump over the weekend. City officials estimated that around 4,000 officers from outside the city would be present, per the Journal.