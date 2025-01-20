🚨BREAKING: Biden has preemptively pardoned Fauci, Milley, and members of the January 6 Committee.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2025
One thought on “BREAKING: Biden has preemptively pardoned Fauci, Milley, and members of the January 6 Committee.”
The pardoning of mass murderers: Is there no atrocity exempt from pardoning? What a sick thing, administered by those who assume false power. Imagine the Fauci debacle in our Common Law Courts?!! Justice would be swift and severe, because almost all the people know the difference between right and wrong, AND… because our Bill of Rights was/is our Supreme Law, where no infringements on our well-being are tolerated. Fk these pardons; just more proof they do whatever the hell they want and get off scot-free.
I watched today’s spectacle, oh so brilliantly scripted/crafted/rehearsed/STAGED!! A lot of black or very dark colors were not only worn but also displayed in the pomp-and-circumstance presentation. Ritual before Righteousness. Dark. What are those colors trying to tell us? Prepare to mourn? Too late; we’re already in mourning for our freedom and our right to thrive. But the “creme de la creme” was The Father of the Vaccine/King of Israel’s speech, given to us by speech-writers channeling the spirit of 1775. None could have written loftier words, grammatically and poetically perfect, all oozing with golden promises, promises not much unlike those The Father/King PROMISED in 2016. Yet the people believed and with tears in their eyes, smiled and cheered. I sensed Patrick Henry (not a perfect man, but who is?) was there. I saw his ghost hovering in anger and near disbelief. He seemed to be saying, “Traitors, TRAITORS!!”
My mind went to the cooks; I know they are preparing an extraordinary banquet for the upper crust to dine on. Will there be any left-overs to share with our AMERICAN NATIONALS huddled under bridges, or in tent cities? Any left-overs for the hurricane or fire victims, or those for whom the cost-of-living has made getting the basics almost impossible? Promises, yes. Follow-through, doubtful. And lastly… today we witnessed ultra luxury, spread out for those in attendance at The Capitol; ultra luxury, while Gazans continue to be dealt death and starvation, no matter what Bibi reports. I reminded myself that we are the people who see truth from lies, goodness from evil. It is we who are THE BEACON ON THE HILL, ever going after and honoring truth. Surely, Patrick would expect no less.