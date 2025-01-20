Massive Israeli Destruction Continues in Southern Lebanon as Ceasefire Enters Final Week

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.Com

It is now just one week from the end of the 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Under the terms of that deal, Israel must fully withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon by January 26.

Israel has completely withdrawn from just two towns in the first 53 days of the ceasefire. With at least 60 towns and villages still to go, it is unlikely Tel Aviv will meet the deadline, despite US assurances that it “guarantees” Israel will do so.

Most Lebanese seem resigned to this but are none too optimistic. The current focus is on the few areas Israel has already left, which are filled with hundreds of damaged or entirely destroyed buildings. Between this destruction and the extensive infrastructure and agricultural damage, Israel is only withdrawing when there’s little left standing.

While Israel did substantial damage during the actual war and invasion, it continued to do so after the ceasefire started. Throughout the truce, hundreds of Israeli violations and active demolitions have been reported in southern Lebanon. Now it appears Israel may want to keep troops beyond the 60-day deadline to be able to demolish the numerous towns and villages it still occupies.

An increasing number of nations are pushing for Israel to end its occupations of southern Lebanon and southern Syria both. UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres was in Beirut this weekend holding meetings, and called for the immediate Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

President Joseph Aoun, during his meeting Saturday with Gutteres, said there was an urgent need for Israel to withdraw. He emphasized that Lebanon’s military is ready to replace Israel, the other aspect of the ceasefire, but that this hinges on Israel actually leaving.

A statement from Aoun’s office further emphasized the continued ceasefire violations, noting Israel is blowing up homes and destroying border villages. Despite this, the US overseer of the ceasefire, Major General Jasper Jeffers, has praised the situation, saying Israel’s pullout is on a “very positive path.” Jeffers made no mention of Israel’s continued destruction of civilian homes, nor indeed has any other US official.