BREAKING: Congo in chaos, the embassies of the USA, France, Japan and others are under attack.

By Megatron

Kinshasa, DR Congo, is unraveling into chaos as attacks on the embassies of Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Japan, the US, and France have spiraled into uncontrollable street warfare.

Goma International Airport falls to M23 rebels as government soldiers reportedly lay down arms and seek refugee at city’s UN base

Multiple Western embassies attacked as situation in DR Congo spirals out of control

