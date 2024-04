BREAKING: Denver Mayor (D) announces he’s diverting $90 million of the city’s budget to service “newcomers” aka illegals, and blames it on Republicans.

Democrats made Denver a sanctuary city in 2017.

Democrats control Colorado and passed progressive immigration policies in… pic.twitter.com/GbGdnYtsDe

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2024