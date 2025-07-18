BREAKING: Explosion at LA County Sheriff training facility leaves 3 deputies dead

By The Post Millennial

Three people are dead after an explosion at a LA County Sheriff Department’s training facility in East LA. The cause of the deadly explosion, or if that’s the cause, is not yet known.

Fox News reported that this was likely “some sort of accident.” The training facility is one that does bomb squad training and other kinds of dangerous operations.

Bill Melugin reported the tragedy on X, saying “BREAKING: Our LA @FoxNews producer @AlexandriaHrndz is told by multiple law enforcement sources that three people are dead after an explosion at a LA County Sheriff Department’s training facility in East LA this morning. Happened at the Biscailuz training center.”

He later confirmed that “The three deaths are confirmed to be LA County Sheriff’s Deputies. The FBI Los Angeles office tells us they are now responding to the scene. Initial indications we are being told is this appears to be a terrible accident.”