BREAKING: Illegal immigrant fatally shoots Border Patrol agent in Vermont: report

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

A Border Patrol Agent is dead after being shot in the neck by an suspected illegal immigrant in Vermont, according to a report from NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley.

Bradley reported on Monday that a Border Patrol agent was fatally shot in the neck by an illegal immigrant on Interstate 91 during a traffic stop.

“A Border Patrol agent in Vermont is dead after being shot in the neck by an illegal immigrant who sources say was a ‘visa overstay,'” Bradley reported. “Sources say the agent was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. The shooter is also dead. A woman was injured in the altercation, her status and condition are not known at this time.”

It was reported that the highway where the shooting took place was shut down after the incident between exits 26 and 27.

A news release from the Vermont State Police read, “The Vermont State Police is providing law-enforcement assistance following a shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, on Monday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2025. Members of the state police are coordinating with federal counterparts following the 3:15 p.m. incident. Federal authorities including the FBI are the lead investigative agencies.”

According to Fox News, there are two suspects in the incident, one of whom is dead. The shooting was in Coventry, Vermont, a town close to the country’s northern border.